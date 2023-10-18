10/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We’ve started the midweek on the sunny side, but we likely won’t end that way. Highs in the mid-60s will give way to the next system delivering rain by sunrise tomorrow, then a secondary round of more scattered activity later that evening. Localized rain totals over 1/2″ are possible. Friday will still prove on the wetter side for many, as highs tumble again to the mid-50s for the weekend. Sunday will be the pick day, drying out though with cooler afternoon temps near 50F. Those same clearing skies will lead to frost and freeze potential Monday morning, with Toledo now projected to reach the freezing mark.

