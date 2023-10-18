Dine in the 419: Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sweetest Day is coming up Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. This year, you can say “I Love You, Sweetie,” with a chocolate-covered strawberry from Maumee Valley Chocolate & Candy.

Or you can just eat one yourself.

This place is a candy-colored feast for the eyes. They have retro candy, ice cream, and boutique sodas. Plus, chocolate-covered bacon!

Owner Jason shows us how he makes hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries every day. So, you don’t have to wait for a holiday, you can get one any time of the year.

Watch the chocolatier in action on this Dine in the 419! #dine419 Check out Maumee Valley Chocolate and Candy online by clicking here: https://valleycandy.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.