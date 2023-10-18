Engaging young voters

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A local university is making daily strides to encourage young voters to make it to the polls.

Innovation Ohio released a report this year that says counties with a university presence tend to have younger inactive voters.

It says 70% of inactive voters under the age of 50 are in Wood County, where Bowling Green State University is…but it did not give a reason why.

Senior director of the Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement Jacob Clemens couldn’t tell me either. However, both agree that getting the message out to young voters is crucial.

“We’re going to be out on campus attending events encouraging students to vote and also giving them information on how they cant get information about the candidates and also issues that they’ll be voting on,” Clemens said.

BGSU Votes is a student-led initiative that helps students register to vote, providing when and where to vote while handing out absentee ballot forms. They post on social media, give out pamphlets and flyers, and host events to get the word out.

Mason Schragel is a freshman BGSU Votes member who’s passionate about giving students a voice.

“This will impact their life you know whether they--their votes matter,” Schragel said.

He leads Falcons for Democracy too, a group that presents a bipartisan view of the issues.

“I come from a very small town where votes really really matter there’s only 600 people where I’m from so like an election will happen where like it’s 100 people to 99 people and I feel like just that it’s always on a larger scale,” Schragel said.

