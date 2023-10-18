Fostoria flushing water system

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria city leaders are responding to residents’ complaints about the water.

Some say the water still tastes like dirt and smells.

On Wednesday the water treatment plant started flushing the system in hopes of cleaning up the problem.

Several residents rolled up to this Watershed to fill up. Millie Risner telling me she won’t drink the water in Fostoria.

”I like this water much better than I do the Fostoria Water. I just don’t think it taste good to me. It’s not good in my coffee. This will last me about a month,” said Risner.

City leaders started purging the water lines in an attempt to get rid of the gritty taste. They declined to comment on camera but did respond in an email.

“It is leaving the plant with no issues but not reaching the end user without the taste and odors,” The safety service director said.

Last year the city replaced the filters inside the water plant in hopes of getting rid of the problems but they admit the water still smells when you turn on your tap.

The EPA even required the city to build this temporary powered-activated carbon system, also known as a PAC feed, to prove the city could fix the problem.

The manager of the American Table restaurant says they have three filters and some customers still complain.

”We noticed that people that come from out of town who haven’t been exposed at all still can taste that. People who are more local are a little bit better. A little bit better. But it’s definitely still noticeable,” said Gabriel Ray.

”I think a lot of restaurants possibly have filters so they can filter as well. I know that our mayor is trying really hard to get this fixed. I just think people have kind of gone overboard complaining about it,” said Jane VandeKerhoff.

One resident filed a complaint with EPA over the city’s water.

Three weeks ago the mayor said he hoped residents would see and taste the difference but some people say there’s been change.

