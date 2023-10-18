13abc Marketplace
Group of women and allies of women united in their love for giving back to the community

By Erin Ashley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Good Natured” is a group of women and allies of women who all share a love for restoring the beauty of the land in Lucas County. Members support one another in their mission to raise funds and take initiative in reviving community spaces.

The group was founded last year, initially celebrating the presence of women in male-dominated fields. They support breaking barriers in the outdoors so women of all backgrounds and lifestyles are able to find their love for the outdoors.

Raising money for the projects is only one piece to the puzzle. Members of Good Natured also have the unique opportunity to have a hand in deciding which playgrounds to restore.

“The membership can actually vote on different community projects to invest in,” said Metroparks Toledo Foundation Board Member and Good Natured Co-Founder Ambrea Mikolajczyk. “Revine Park... needs some love and attention and some money poured into it, and that’s what our memberships actually decided to fund.”

Ravine Park is the first restoration on the group’s agenda after overwhelming support from the group. It is set to be completed in Spring of 2024.

Those who wish to get involved with Good Natured can do so here.

