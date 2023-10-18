Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a brief closure, the Little Caesar’s on Lewis Avenue is back open again. The franchise and its owner have been causing quite a stir as of late.

In an attempt to get answers on the recent closure, possible firings, and odd signs, we reached out to owner Dave Langendorfer. He declined an in-person interview but said over text he only fired the general manager.

That is the only information he would give us.

Following up with a mother who says all three of her children who worked there were fired last week, Jodie Banaszak says they are all still out of a job despite the opening.

“This is kind of a slap in the face to have this place back open after all the nonsense that has gone on here since he closed it.”

Banaszak says, more than anything, she believes employees and the community deserve answers as to what is going on.

“This little caesars has been a staple in this neighborhood for as long as we’ve lived here and that’s been over 20 years,” said Banaszak. “I don’t think he takes this seriously. i don’t think he realizes or cares what the impact his off the cuff decisions have on regular people.”

