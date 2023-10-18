MCSO: Scammer posing as law enforcement calls elderly woman, demands bail money for grandson

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about scammers who are calling residents, posing as law enforcement and demanding money.

MCSO says on Oct. 17, an elderly Monroe County resident received a call from a subject who identified himself as “James Marcus” with the Dundee Police Department. The subject told the resident that her grandson was involved in a fatal traffic accident, was arrested and needed bail money.

According to MCSO, the resident was confused by the situation and went to the bank to take out money so she could bail her grandson out of jail. A suspect later arrived at the woman’s residence and collected the money. The woman later contacted her grandson and discovered that he was never involved in a traffic accident.

Sheriff Goodnough is requesting help from the public with identifying the suspect, who was caught on the woman’s Ring doorbell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

MCSO wants to remind residents that law enforcement agencies will never call citizens and demand money. If a Monroe County resident does encounter this situation, they should call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 and report it.

