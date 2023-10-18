13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

No injuries reported in Tuesday night barn fire

Crews respond to fire in Monclova
Crews respond to fire in Monclova(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with the Monclova Township Fire Department were dispatched to a barn fire Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a barn was on fire. The crews extinguished the blaze and are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the Monclova Fire Chief, there were no injuries in the fire.

The Springfield Township and Waterville fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
David Ervin-Temple, 25, of Toledo, was in an argument with the victim when he grabbed a handgun...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of shooting woman in the head

Latest News

MSU releases independent after-action report on campus mass shooting response
According to the indictment, Cody Jordan Wahl, 29, allegedly tried to kill an individual...
Wood Co. man found not guilty by reason of insanity for attempting to murder family member
Officials told 13 Action News one person is in custody in connection to the shooting.
TPD: Man in critical condition, suspect in custody after weekend shooting
A United States postal employee from the Toledo area pleaded guilty to theft of mail....
Local postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail