No injuries reported in Tuesday night barn fire

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with the Monclova Township Fire Department were dispatched to a barn fire Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a barn was on fire. The crews extinguished the blaze and are investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the Monclova Fire Chief, there were no injuries in the fire.

The Springfield Township and Waterville fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

