October 18th Weather Forecast

Sunshine Early Today, Rain Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sunshine is back! The morning will be sunny followed by increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Rain is likely on Thursday mainly after 8am. Additional showers are likely for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 60. Clouds and scattered showers are likely on Friday with a high in the upper 50s. A shower is possible on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunday will turn sunny with a high in the low 50s. A widespread killing frost is likely and a freeze is possible Sunday night into Monday morning away from the lakeshore. Monday will be sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 60s. The low 70s are expected for the middle of next week. Early indications are that a big cool down will arrive Halloween weekend.

