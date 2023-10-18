Police seeing a concerning trend of youth violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the third quarter crime stats for the city of Toledo showed a decrease in crime rates, police say a large amount of the violent crime in Toledo involves teens.

During his crime statistics briefing, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz called the numbers of youth caught up in crime, “discouraging.” It is a problem many in the community are already aware of and are working to change.

“My sister was murdered by a 15-year-old,” Willie Knighten Jr., an at-risk youth mentor said. “When I got the call, it just devastated me. Not a day goes by that i don’t think about my baby sister.”

Knighten Jr.’s sister went to deliver a pizza and was shot and killed by a 15-year-old for 33 cents.

“The pain that was caused and the pain that we still feel daily, I don’t want another family to go through it,” Knighten Jr. said.

Knighten Jr. who spent 13 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is well acquainted with youth violence.

“I work with the juvenile court,” Knighten Jr. said. “First-time offenders, age 13 through 16, who have been caught with firearms, they come to me for a year.”

Knighten Jr. mentors the kids Toledo’s mayor said are part of a concerning trend.

“Crime is down. Shootings are down. Homicides are down. But the ones we are seeing, disproportionately involve youth. That has been a discouraging trend this year,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.

“It’s hard when you’re dealing with youth because they know it all, or at least they think they know it all. And they make a lot of rash, fast decisions. Some cost them a lot of years in incarcerations, some cost them their lives,” Knighten Jr. said.

He said peer pressure and neighborhood gangs are two major factors contributing to the violence.

“A kid, it doesn’t take much to steer them in the right direction or the wrong, for that matter,” Knighten Jr. said.

Knighten Jr. is urging youth to seek help and talk to someone about what is going on.

“Follow your heart. If you don’t want to be part of it, don’t be. Reach out and seek help. There’s somebody you know or someone in your family that has been through what you’re going through. Reach out at talk to them because, if you don’t, you might make a decision that you regret for years to come,” Knighten Jr. said.

He also had advice for adults. He is urging people to give the kids in their lives lots of love. While holding them accountable for their actions.

