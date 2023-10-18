Portage Fire District engineer indicted, facing attempted rape charge

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - An engineer with the Portage Fire District has been arrested for gross sexual imposition, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department.

OHPD says Robert Darr was arrested on Oct. 11 following an investigation into possible inappropriate contact or conduct with at least one minor.

While executing a search warrant at Darr’s residence in the Village of Oak Harbor, officials seized evidence that led them to charge Darr with two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

According to OHPD, the alleged victim in the investigation is under 13 years old.

Darr was indicted by a grand jury and faces six charges including attempted rape.

Attempted Rape

Three counts of gross sexual imposition

Two counts of Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Darr is being held at the Ottawa County Jail until his pending arraignment on Oct. 12. OHPS says Darr has no similar offenses and no significant prior criminal history.

An investigation is currently ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation.

