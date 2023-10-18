Sheriff: Husband shoots himself; investigators still looking for wife believed to be victim

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect in what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is calling a high-profile case shot himself in the head Wednesday morning, Swanson said.

The update comes after the sheriff’s office urged the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered couple Tuesday night. That couple was identified as 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter and her husband, 57-year-old Steven Higgins, both from Flushing.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is urging the public to be on the lookout for 60-year-old Kelly McWhirter, who has been missing for several days in a “high-profile” case. (Genesee County Sheriff)

On Wednesday, Swanson said Higgins is a suspect in a high-profile domestic case and McWhirter is still missing.

On Wednesday, Swanson said Steven Higgins is a suspect in a high-profile domestic case and Kelly McWhirter is still missing.

The scene expands from Montrose all the way down to Ohio, Swanson said.

“Our crime scene expands from Saginaw County, on the southern part, just north of Genesee County, all the way down to Norwalk, Ohio,” Swanson said.

Sometime over the weekend, the couple had a confrontation that involved some type of injury that resulted in significant blood loss, Swanson said. Investigators went to the house and discovered a white Hyundai in the driveway, but a 2009 Ford F-150 was missing.

Investigators processed the Hyundai, which was McWhirter’s vehicle, and there was evidence of a struggle, Swanson said.

Investigators tracked phone data to a house in Ohio. Sometime between Saturday, Oct. 14 and Tuesday, Oct. 17, Higgins drove to Ohio and back, Swanson said.

Investigators have been talking to an individual at the house in Ohio, who is a friend of Higgins, and they have been cooperating with the investigation, Swanson said, adding this is believed to be a domestic incident and there is no other information that other people are involved.

About 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a resident in Saginaw County recognized the Ford F-150 and called 911. Officers were dispatched to the possible suspect vehicle in Montrose. They found the vehicle and made a traffic stop near Elms Road and Wheeler in Montrose.

There was a confrontation between the driver, who has been identified as Higgins, and the officers.

“Higgins would not come out of the vehicle. He would use his hand to indicate that he understood, or didn’t agree with some of the commands that were given by law enforcement,” Swanson recounted. “He took out a weapon and shot himself in the head.”

Swanson adding he is not expected to live.

“We have come to the point where we need to find Kelly. We are hopeful and we are praying for a safe recovery, but I will tell you the likelihood of a violent confrontation is high, but we’re going to bring justice one way or another,” Swanson said.

Kelly McWhirter spent many years working for Genesee County.

Investigators believe the white Hyundai or the Ford F-150 may have stopped somewhere on the side of the road in the Montrose area or off of I-75 or US-23, and Higgins may have removed McWhirter from the vehicle, Swanson said. He is urging anyone who may have seen that vehicle in an unusual place to call 911.

Investigators believe the white Hyundai or the Ford F-150 may have stopped somewhere on the side of the road in the Montrose area or off of I-75 or US-23, and Higgins may have removed McWhirter from the vehicle, Swanson said. He is urging anyone who may have seen that vehicle in an unusual place to call 911. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.