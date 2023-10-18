VA clinic coming to Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Veterans living in Findlay and the surrounding area will have healthcare options closer to home, as a new outpatient clinic is set to open in the city.

“Super excited, our hope is that we’re going to get some Veterans to enroll in the VA health care system,” Nichole Coleman, Executive Director of Hancock County Veterans Services said.

Coleman said the announcement of the new VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System Community Based Outpatient Clinic, is a win for the community and the 4,000 Veterans she serves.

“Also, it’s gonna make it easier for both the people who are still working, you know and not having to take so much time off of work to go to those appointments,” Coleman said. “But also, some of our aged population, who it’s difficult for them to make that trip for you know just a simple blood draw or mental health appointment or primary care.”

The 7,000 square foot clinic will be located at 1720 East Melrose Avenue and serve Veterans in Hancock and surrounding counties providing primary care, mental health, and blood draw services to more than 9,000 eligible veterans in the VA Ann Arbor System.

“For the Veterans who use the Dayton VA medical center or the Columbus VA medical center, this clinic will not be an option for them unless they transfer to the Ann Arbor VA medical center,” Coleman said.

Just across town at AMVETS Post 21, meatloaf was on the menu, where Vietnam Veteran Wayne Pittker was having lunch.

“Driving up to Toledo in the wintertime, and the fall, here it’s just in town, I don’t have to make special preparations or anything, it’ll almost be like going to my local doctor,” Pittker said.

Pittker, who’s 71, said after suffering a heart attack, he makes several visits a year to the VA clinic in Toledo. Pittker said he will take advantage of the new clinic in town.

“Just as fast as coming here to eat lunch, at the AMVETS here in Findlay, Oho,” Pittker said.

Officials with VA Ann Arbor said the clinic will open in early summer 2024, once the $2 million in renovations are complete.

“So, we’re very excited, it’s not a very long wait either,” Colemen said.

