13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

10/18: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers the next 3 days, then a widespread frost/freeze Sunday night.
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows around 50. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out. THURSDAY: Steady rain will move in around midday and continue for the afternoon and evening with highs around 60. THURSDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers likely with lows in the low 50s. FRIDAY: A few showers likely, especially the first half of the day with highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: A few light showers are possible Saturday, and it’ll be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday with highs in the low 50s. A widespread frost/freeze is likely away from the lakeshore Sunday night. The rest of Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. A southwesterly breeze will warm temperatures back to the upper 60s for Tuesday, then up to 70 for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old

Latest News

10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mild today, rainy tomorrow, and a frosty start to next week. Dan Smith has the details.
10/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Mild today, rainy tomorrow, and a frosty start to next week. Dan Smith has the details.
10/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sunshine Early Today, Rain Tomorrow
October 18th Weather Forecast