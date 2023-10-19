10/18: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows around 50. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out. THURSDAY: Steady rain will move in around midday and continue for the afternoon and evening with highs around 60. THURSDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers likely with lows in the low 50s. FRIDAY: A few showers likely, especially the first half of the day with highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: A few light showers are possible Saturday, and it’ll be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday with highs in the low 50s. A widespread frost/freeze is likely away from the lakeshore Sunday night. The rest of Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s. A southwesterly breeze will warm temperatures back to the upper 60s for Tuesday, then up to 70 for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

