10/19: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Off-and-on scattered showers through Saturday; cool weekend
Rain rolling through once again, with more off-and-of showers through Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The leading line of rain is rolling through this afternoon, with 1/2″ of rainfall or more expected as more downpours swirl around throughout the evening. Lighter scattered showers will keep chugging through tomorrow, and should wrap up just in time for Football Friday kickoff -- before returning for much of Saturday. While Sunday will be sunnier, it will still be a crisp fall day with highs near 50F... and that same clear sky will lead to our first frost/freeze of the season for many, with morning lows touching the freezing mark in Toledo. Next week remains a roller coaster, with midweek highs in the 70s before falling off a cliff with a colder system leading into Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

