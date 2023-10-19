13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

74-year-old killed in farm equipment accident

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.
By WABI News Desk and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine died Tuesday morning after a farm equipment accident at his home.

When officers responded to reports of a reported death, they found a man pinned between a stabilizer bar and a backhoe attached to a trailer.

They said 74-year-old Michael Evans died at the scene.

He was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

FILE - A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Feb. 4, 2023, in...
Federal forecasters predict warm, wet US winter but less snow because of El Nino, climate change
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
GRAPHIC: War's grim effects are captured on video. (CNN/Palestinian Red Crescent/Israel Defense...
GRAPHIC: Biden to address US on heels of wartime visit
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating