Adrian College: Reports of shots fired at residence hall false alarm

Adrian College shutting off meal plans for students with outstanding balances.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Reports of possible shots fired at a residence hall at Adrian College Thursday night are a false alarm, according to a message from the university.

A text alert the school sent to the Adrian College community Thursday night, obtained by 13 Action News, said reports of shots fired at Powell Hall are a false alarm. It’s unclear at this time how the reports originated.

13 Action News has reached out to law enforcement and the school’s campus safety division for details. This story will be updated with additional information as we learn more.

