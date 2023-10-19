13abc Marketplace
Authorities: Body of Michigan woman may be buried off I-75 or US 23 in greater Toledo area

Sheriff of Genesee County says search area stretches from Flint, MI, to Norwalk, OH
A murder investigation in Flint, Michigan is leading authorities through the Toledo area.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA LAKE, Michigan (WTVG) - A search for a missing woman is now a search for a body.

“We know that something catastrophic happened, but we can’t find the victim, and we have a suspect who has the information that’s now dead,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. He’s investigating what happened to Kelly McWhirter, who used to work for his office in Flint, Michigan, as as secretary.

Sheriff Swanson said McWhirter, 60, lived with her ex-husband in Flushing, Michigan. McWhirter is missing. Sheriff Swanson is treating her case as a homicide.

“As I said, our crime scene goes from Saginaw County all the way down to Ohio ‘cause we have not found Kelly McWhirter,” added Sheriff Swanson during a zoom interview the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

This past Monday, Sheriff Swanson explained McWhirter did not show up for work. At her home, investigators found what they describe as a crime scene wiped clean. “But clearly, there was a confrontation and assault that happened at the house,” said the sheriff.

His office then put out a picture of truck driven by McWhirter’s ex, Steven Higgins. Someone in Saginaw County, MI, spotted it early Wednesday morning. When officers confronted the driver, they say Higgins, 57, turned a gun on himself and took his own life. In his truck, they found more evidence Higgins may have buried a body.

“We do know that there’s burying tools. There were shovels and flat shovels in the back of the truck. There was blood that was on plastic material in the truck. So, everything is pointing to he put her some place, we just don’t know where that place is,” said Sheriff Swanson.

The sheriff added the cell phone of Higgins showed he was at Big Daddy’s Truck Stop off US 23 and 223 in Ottawa Lake, MI, at 11:15 PM Sunday.

“He stopped at Big Daddy’s Gas Station at the border of Michigan and Toledo and was there for 7 minutes ... Did not go in the gas station, but went around the parking lot, but we know that he was there in Monroe County,” said Sheriff Swanson.

According to the sheriff, a friend of Higgins who lives in Norwalk is now being questioned, but is not considered a suspect in the case. Investigators have search parties organized to try to locate what they believe will be a body, but they’re still asking for help from the public.

