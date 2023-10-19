Can UAW strike benefit workers across industries? Labor law expert says yes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Union workers across the economy are coming to the UAW picket lines in solidarity with the strikers. Their leaders say gains made by the UAW can benefit workers in other industries, unionized and non-unionized. A Law Professor at the University of Toledo, who specializes in labor, says they’re right.

“This is clearly an auto worker’s strike, but it’s much bigger than that,” said Tim Burga, the president of the Ohio American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations. “This is an all-of-labor strike.”

Burga, along with an estimated 50 coal miners from as far away as West Virginia visited the picket lines at Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex Wednesday.

“We’re here to fight with them. We’re here to stand with them. We’re here to show the corporate people that that fight isn’t just with them, it’s with all of us,” said Rick Altman, the vice president of the United Mine Workers of American District 31.

Altman says a wrong to workers in one industry is a wrong to all. So, 13 Action News asked the question: Can a win for one be a win for all too?

“I mean I think in a significant part yes,” said Joseph Slater, UToledo law professor.

Slater says there has been a “significant uptick” in strikes this year, and many have been successful. That momentum, he says, is inspiring workers across industries to push for better working standards.

“It is partially just giving workers the idea that strikes can be successful,” Slater said. “Just the symbolism, if nothing else, of seeing other workers succeed makes people think, ‘Well, this can succeed for us too.’”

Slater adds that even non-unionized workers can benefit from the gains made through strikes.

“You have an auto plant, for example, that’s not unionized,” Slater explained. “[If] you think it’s a risk that people in that industry will go work for the unionized plant the non-unionized plant will say, ‘Well, maybe we better raise our wages a little.’”

That’s why Burga says workers throughout his federation are supporting the UAW.

“This is such an important strike for all of America, working people everywhere. This is labor’s call to show solidarity and that’s what we’re here today demonstrating,” he said.

