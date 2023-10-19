Car crashes into utility pole after police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash Wednesday night.

While attempting to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation, officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into a pole at Secor and Monroe.

The driver was arrested at the scene and a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

