Lucas Co. man indicted on charges related to assaulting a police officer

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Lucas County man was indicted on three charges stemming from an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Court records show Joshua Monroe was indicted on two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest.

According to the court documents, on Oct. 3, Monroe was trespassing in a backyard and was intoxicated. When law enforcement attempted to arrest him, he recklessly resisted arrest.

While resisting arrest, Monroe allegedly kicked one officer in the face and punched another in the face.

