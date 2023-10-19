13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
A murder investigation in Flint, Michigan is leading authorities through the Toledo area.
Authorities: Body of Michigan woman may be buried off I-75 or US 23 in greater Toledo area