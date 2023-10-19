13abc Marketplace
New legislation introduced in Ohio House supporting small craft brewers

A new bill was introduced in the state to help small craft brewers.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New craft breweries pouring into Ohio over the past decade, but the growing industry might be getting held up by a law that is decades old.

Director of sales for Heavy Beer Company in Toledo, Shan Mohr, says distributors are the ones that are contracted to sell the beer outside of the breweries.

“If we found ourselves in a position where our distributor was underperforming under current franchise laws, there’s no remedy for us,” said Mohr.

She says the 1974 franchise law was originally made to protect the once-small distributors from large beer companies.

“As time has evolved and craft beer has become more relevant, what this has turned into is really something that is not beneficial to small craft breweries that are starting up,”Mohr said.

Ohio Craft Brewers’ Association Deputy Director, Justin Hemminger says, it is ultimately the distributors with the power under the current law.

“The distributor doesn’t necessarily have any incentive to actually help the brewery grow,” said Hemminger.

He believes small breweries should get an exemption. “So, that they’re not forced to play by the rules that were meant for the giant breweries like an Anheuser-Busch.”

With change comes pushback, though.

“Distributors have had this law on the books for 50 years. They’ve turned their businesses from small into very large, powerful businesses, in part because of this law,” Hemminger said.

Mohr says small craft breweries just want a chance to have a seat at the table, or in this case, bar.

“With most laws, you know, you read them, it is for protection of your neighbors and your community and that’s what we all want, and the craft beer community is no exception to that.”

13 Action News also reached out to a few distributors in the area. We only heard back from one who declined our request for an interview.

