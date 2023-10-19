New traffic pattern causing safety concerns in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new traffic pattern on Byrne near Airport Highway is causing some safety concerns.

A driver says she’s seen some close calls.

“So, I’m always cringing like please don’t let it be an accident,” a driver who didn’t want to be identified said.

The Toledo woman says this new traffic pattern on Byrne between Airport Highway and Arlington may cause a serious accident if people don’t pay attention.

The concerned citizen says she gets scared driving this stretch of roadway.

“A car is just coming down the center lane and of course, they are going at great speed because they are assuming that they can go straight. So, they have to come to a complete stop in order to stop from colliding with a car that’s in front of them,” the woman said.

Her concern is the new turning lane going south to get into an apartment complex. She recorded video on her cell phone of cars driving north on Byrne using the center lane which is against the law.

“Instead of waiting with the flowing traffic, they get into the center lane and they just go straight up,” she said.

An ODOT spokesperson, Kelsie Hoagland came out to look at the traffic flow.

“I do observe what you guys are seeing and what was witnessed in the video. It’s definitely something I’ll take back to the project team,” ODOT spokesperson Kelsie Hoagland said.

One of the lanes going north to Airport Highway is still closed.

Hoagland said one of the main intentions of the project was adding capacity in some of these turn lanes.

She’s urging drivers to pay attention to the signage, and markings on the roadway and to other drivers.

There are several signs posted telling drivers to stay in their lane and expect delays.

This driver says she would like to see more put up.

