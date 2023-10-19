13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

October 19th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Today, Colder Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is possible after 10am. Rain is likely for the afternoon and evening today with a high near 60 degrees. A few showers are possible tonight and are likely at times on Friday. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the upper 50s. Light rain is likely Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s. Sunday is expected to turn sunny with a high in the low 50s. A widespread killing frost is likely on Monday morning with lows near freezing away from the lakeshore. Monday through early Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the 50s on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday and lower 70s on Wednesday. A major cool down is expected late next week into Halloween weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

October 19th Weather Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast
10/18: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast