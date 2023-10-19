October 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is possible after 10am. Rain is likely for the afternoon and evening today with a high near 60 degrees. A few showers are possible tonight and are likely at times on Friday. Highs on Friday are expected to be in the upper 50s. Light rain is likely Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s. Sunday is expected to turn sunny with a high in the low 50s. A widespread killing frost is likely on Monday morning with lows near freezing away from the lakeshore. Monday through early Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the 50s on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday and lower 70s on Wednesday. A major cool down is expected late next week into Halloween weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.