Owner of pool where Oregon two-year-old drowned ordered to put up fence

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of a pool in Oregon where a two-year-old drowned has been ordered to put up a fence.

Earlier in October, a two-year-old left the house while his mother was sleeping. Authorities later found him at the bottom of a pool in Oregon.

An investigation revealed the neighbor was in violation of Oregon’s private swimming pool zoning code. The owners did not have a four-foot fence around the above-ground pool. The investigation also determined portions of the existing fence were not in good condition.

The owner has been ordered to fix the fence before Nov. 6 and remove the ladder until the fence is completed.

A follow-up inspection will be done the next day.

