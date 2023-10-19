13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Owner of pool where Oregon two-year-old drowned ordered to put up fence

The owner has been ordered to fix the fence before Nov. 6 and remove the ladder until the fence is completed.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of a pool in Oregon where a two-year-old drowned has been ordered to put up a fence.

Earlier in October, a two-year-old left the house while his mother was sleeping. Authorities later found him at the bottom of a pool in Oregon.

An investigation revealed the neighbor was in violation of Oregon’s private swimming pool zoning code. The owners did not have a four-foot fence around the above-ground pool. The investigation also determined portions of the existing fence were not in good condition.

The owner has been ordered to fix the fence before Nov. 6 and remove the ladder until the fence is completed.

A follow-up inspection will be done the next day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting
Toledo Police are searching for whoever is responsible for stabbing a teenager in the back and...
TPD: Suspect stabs 17-year-old at Toledo gas station, tries to run over 16-year-old

Latest News

Toledo Police
Lucas Co. man indicted on charges related to assaulting a police officer
Could the United Auto Workers strike create similar benefits for workers in other industries?
Can UAW strike benefit workers across industries? Labor law expert says yes
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Local doctor talks about new study that shows where you live could impact your breast cancer diagnosis
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
10/18: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast