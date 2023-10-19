Parking dispute between landlord and Free Thrift Store on Monroe Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a parking dispute causing a real jam on Monroe Street.

The owners of Free Thrift Store claim their landlord, also the owner of Jo Jo’s Pizzeria, won’t allow their customers to park in the shared space.

Therefore, one of the owners of Free Thrift Store, Angelica Cranford, said she now has to tell her customers to park elsewhere when they pull into the parking lot.

“The day we opened back in February he said ‘You have too many customers, you have to go,’” Cranford said.

Cranford said they are in a lease until February 2024, one that she said the owner was willing to break to get the business out.

“He said ‘I will pay you whatever you want, just get out,’” Cranford said.

However, the landlord claimed that’s not the case. 13 Action News tracked him down Thursday to get his side. He didn’t want his face or name mentioned.

The landlord said the parking stipulations are in place because the number of people coming to the thrift store is hurting his business, and there aren’t enough parking spaces available. He also claimed to not offer to break the lease early with Free Thrift Store.

According to Andre Cranford, another owner of the Free Thrift Store, it’s not just the parking lot where they are being limited.

“We are not allowed to use the dumpster, we are not allowed to use the parking lot, and just whatever else he decides,” Cranford said.

While some may argue that just breaking the lease and leaving is the best option, Andre said that would be a huge blow to the business because they would have to scramble with all the items they have.

The Free Thrift Store offers free items to anyone in need and the family is frustrated their efforts are taking a turn.

“I feel like we are pioneers, we are groundbreakers and this is a great thing...so to receive opposition is just frustrating,” Cranford said.

