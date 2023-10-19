Six arrested in brawl at Glass City Academy, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Six people were arrested after a brawl at a Toledo school on Wednesday, police say.

According to Toledo Police records, four adults and two juveniles were arrested in a brawl at Glass City Academy on Monroe Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Court records say a large brawl broke out between five or more students and the principal was injured when they tried to deescalate the situation. The TPD report says they did not suffer serious injuries. It’s unclear what led up to the fight.

Records say Marquale Bryant, 18, Clarence Washington, 21, and Zyshaun Washington, 18, were all arrested on Safe School Assault and Aggravated Riot charges. The fourth adult arrested in the incident is unknown at this time but 13 Action News has reached out to authorities for additional information. We do not disclose names of juveniles accused of crimes unless the courts have certified them as adults.

A judge set a $20,000 bond for the three named suspects. They’re due back in court on Oct. 26.

