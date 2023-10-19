University of Findlay pharmacy students lobby lawmakers

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Findlay pharmacy students spent part of their morning writing to lawmakers, ensuring their voices were heard, as future bills could affect their careers.

“Today we are going to cover our advocacy topic, there are two house bills that are up for review right now at various stages,” University of Findlay pharmacy professor Tim Burkart said to a room full of students during the start of class Thursday morning.

Those bills include Ohio House Bill 73 and House Bill 80. House Bill 73 requires pharmacists to fill prescriptions for off-label medications if the physician making the request deems it medically appropriate.

“We’re worried from the pharmacist perspective that it takes pharmacists out of their ability to take care of patients,” Burkart said. “It’s basically boiling down to if it’s written for a prescription then it has to be dispensed, there’s no question about it, there’s nothing you can do with your clinical background to individualize your care for the patient.”

House Bill 80 has been introduced in the House but has yet to go up for a vote. The bill would authorize pharmacists to conduct screenings, order labs and diagnostic tests, evaluate the results, and treat for influenza, COVID-19, and strep throat. Currently, Ohio pharmacists can fill prescriptions to treat these illnesses, but they are not able to diagnose and prescribe the medication themselves.

“This bill would allow the pharmacist to be able to test for things like COVID, active COVID infection, strep and influenza, and if we have a consult agreement on board with providers in the area at our specific pharmacies, or institutions, then if we have a positive test, then we can go ahead and treat and fill the prescriptions right there,” Burkart said.

Pharmacy student Hailey Selders explains how House Bill 80 would benefit the patient if passed.

“One of the things that I love so much about pharmacy is that we’re some of the most accessible health care professionals, we’re open till nine at night at your local community pharmacy,” Selders said. “You can just walk into our pharmacy when they are experiencing symptoms, and we can test and treat them right there.”

This is the first group of students to write letters. University of Findlay’s College of Pharmacy hopes to have additional classes do the same later this month.

“Getting them involved in advocacy, so whether they agree with a certain bill or not, how you can show your support either for or against, how you can go about finding ways to contact you representatives,” Burkart said.

