Waterville Chamber of Commerce to host City Council and Mayoral Candidates Night

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Waterville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a City Council and Mayoral Candidates Night on Thursday.

The event is taking place on Oct. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Browning Masonic located at 8883 Browning Drive in Waterville. Organizers say attendees should enter through the northwest door at Harmony Hall.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event aims to give Waterville residents the chance to hear from local candidates and ask questions about their visions for the future of the City.

Organizers say they hope the event will help residents make an informed decision on Election Day.

