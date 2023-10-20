10/19: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional showers and lows in the low 50s. FRIDAY: On-and-off showers throughout the day, and it’ll be mild with highs in the upper 50s. FRIDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower is possible with lows in the mid-40s. SATURDAY: More showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Widespread frost is expected away from Lake Erie on Sunday night. Lots of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. More sunny skies on Tuesday and warmer with highs near 70. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs near 70. Some rain is possible Wednesday night into next Thursday.

