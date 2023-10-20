Akron auto business finds criminal in car, take matters into their own hands: New video

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking in Akron got creative when they realized a man had broken into one of their cars, going to extreme measures to make sure he couldn’t escape.

19 News obtained the unbelievable body camera video from Akron police on Friday.

When employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking realized a man had broken into one of their vehicles and was still inside, they lifted the car up with their forklift and left him hanging in the air until police arrived. Their antics even had the 911 operating cracking up.

“So, he’s still in the car about 20 feet in the air in the loader,” the employee told 911.

“Wonderful, that is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard,” the 911 operator said with a laugh. “We, we will get somebody out to you.”

Employees told Akron police they were sick and tired of people breaking into their shop and stealing from them. So, when they caught a man who had broken into one of their cars for what they claim was the third time, they weren’t taking any chances.

“He broke into a car at the uh junkyard and before he could get out, he’s done it before, they got like the forklift and they had him like I’m not kidding like 20 feet off the ground, so when we got there, he went right into custody,” an officer told some other officers when he returned to the station.

Employees at Arlington Auto Wrecking on North Arlington Street in Akron told police they found the man on Tuesday afternoon and decided there was no way they were letting him escape.

“We’re having a lot of trouble here with people stealing stuff and everything and we got a guy that’s passed out or crashed in one of our vehicles in our yard and I got the vehicle picked up with the loader and he’s probably 20 feet in the air now and I refuse to drop this thing to let him out and run,” the employee said. “I mean we’ve just had so much problems here with theft and catalytic converters and just fires and everything.”

Akron police arrested 26-year-old Alexander Funk for criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools.

Police said Funk was wearing a backpack that had a sawzall cutting tool, sawzall blades and several other hand tools.

“Alright man well here’s the deal this lot is, there’s been a serious amount of break-ins and converters cut off and you got a Sawzall and you’re in a private area of the business not open to the public,” an officer told Funk. “So, what do you got the Sawzall for?”

“Uh copper to be honest brother, not gonna lie,” Funk admitted.

19 News found at least two other police reports from this year of people breaking into this business or stealing catalytic converters from their cars.

Employees told police Funk had broken in several times before. They said they let him go the first time. The second time they said he escaped.

“I was putting the car in the shop, and he was in the backseat, and we called the police on him,” one employee told police. “We were waiting for you guys to get here, and he shoved one of my guys out of the way and took off running and you guys were looking for him over there across the street for about an hour. That’s the third time now, it’s the same guy.”

Funk has had several run-ins with the law recently. The Akron man has been convicted of criminal trespassing, drug abuse, and entering a condemned building. He also had a warrant out for disorderly conduct.

He’ll be in court on the criminal trespassing and possessing criminal tools charges on October 27.

