Alleged driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

Kyle Hassan-Morgan was arrested Thursday, and was charged in court Friday with fleeing an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.
Kyle Hassan-Morgan was arrested Thursday, and was charged in court Friday with fleeing an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man police believe was behind the wheel when 72-year-old Ralph Hamilton Jr. was hit and killed has been charged in his death.

Kyle Hassan-Morgan was arrested Thursday, and was charged in court Friday with fleeing an accident and aggravated vehicular homicide.

His bond was set at $50,000.

His next court case is scheduled for October 24.

Hamilton Jr., was crossing Douglas Road near Edgebrook Drive around 2 p.m. on June 20 when a blue sedan struck him, throwing him several feet from where he was hit.

