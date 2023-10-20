13abc Marketplace
Alleged drunk driver leads Ohio State Patrol troopers on pursuit to jail

An Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle.(WTAP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An alleged drunk driver led Ohio State Patrol troopers on a chase Wednesday - ending in the parking lot of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

According to OSHP, around 11:46 p.m. a trooper from the Canton post attempted to stop the 2011 White Chrysler 200 on Martindale Road near 37th Street in Plain Township.

The car didn’t stop, according to OSHP, and a pursuit ensued for around nine minutes.

Finally, OSHP said it came to a stop in the Stark County Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

The driver was identified as Ramadhani A. Mtunguja, 43, of North Canton, and was found to be highly intoxicated, according to OSHP.

Mtunguja was taken into custody and taken to the Stark County Jail on pending charges of Failure to Comply.

Mtunguja was also issued a traffic citation for OVI, marked lanes, no driver’s license, no seatbelt and failure to control.

