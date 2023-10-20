13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU, ANONYMOUS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, GRANTSVILLE CITY, FACEBOOK, CNN
By KSTU staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KSTU) – Residents in a Utah town are buzzing about a certain Halloween display and how it’s blowing up on social media.

It started when Christopher Fujishin put up the skeleton pole dance on a city street sign. He said the only backlash he received was caught on camera, when a neighbor kept coming over to cut it down.

“It may be a little risqué for some people, but it’s all in the name of fun,” Fujishin said.

Then the city posted a photo of the display to its Facebook page, telling him he had until 9 p.m. that night to take it down, since it’s against city code.

The post took off. While a skeleton in the display was serving $1 bills, others were serving their opinions in the comments section on Facebook.

“I guess teaching our children respect, decency and manners has gone by the side,” one commenter wrote.

Fujishin moved the skeletons off city property and that night made the display even bigger, adding lights, music and more skeletons.

Neighbors have even dropped off their own decorations to add to it.

“We look forward to keeping this going, and getting it a little more elaborate as we go,” Fujishin said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview

Latest News

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW chief to say whether auto strikes will grow from the 34,000 workers now on picket lines
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
CVS pulls some cough-and-cold treatments with ingredient deemed ineffective by doctors
Crystl Evans
Woman charged with trying to lure 7-year-old from Greenwood Elementary
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
LIVE: Jim Jordan digs in for a third vote for House speaker as Republicans refuse to give him gavel
El presidente Joe Biden habla desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca el jueves 19 de octubre...
The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more