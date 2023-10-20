Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 20, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a championship Friday for many area teams in the final week of the high school football regular season. The OHSAA playoff pairings are officially released Sunday, Oct. 22.

The MHSAA announces its playoff field on the same day. Before we get to the postseason, however, league and conference champions will be crowned in the NLL, CHSL, CL, TAAC, NBC, BVC, SBC, and NWOAL, among others.

The Napoleon at Southview game will determine the NLL Cardinal Division title. Whitmer and Findlay are likely to share the NLL Buckeye Division title. Anthony Wayne could make it a three-way split if they can beat Perrysburg.

Host Justin Feldkamp will feature those games along with many others. He’ll also release the latest Top 13 Power Poll and have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Napoleon at Southview (GOW)

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Clay at Rogers

Northview at Findlay

St. Francis at Bedford

Denby at St. John’s

Bowling Green at Fremont Ross

Van Buren at Cardinal Stritch at Clay

Huron at Edison

Port Clinton at Sandusky

McComb at Liberty-Benton

Bowsher at Scott

Lake at Oak Harbor

Eastwood at Genoa

Whitmer at Springfield

Start at Lima Senior

