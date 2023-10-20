13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Oct. 20, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a championship Friday for many area teams in the final week of the high school football regular season. The OHSAA playoff pairings are officially released Sunday, Oct. 22.

The MHSAA announces its playoff field on the same day. Before we get to the postseason, however, league and conference champions will be crowned in the NLL, CHSL, CL, TAAC, NBC, BVC, SBC, and NWOAL, among others.

The Napoleon at Southview game will determine the NLL Cardinal Division title. Whitmer and Findlay are likely to share the NLL Buckeye Division title. Anthony Wayne could make it a three-way split if they can beat Perrysburg.

Host Justin Feldkamp will feature those games along with many others. He’ll also release the latest Top 13 Power Poll and have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Napoleon at Southview (GOW)
  • Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
  • Clay at Rogers
  • Northview at Findlay
  • St. Francis at Bedford
  • Denby at St. John’s
  • Bowling Green at Fremont Ross
  • Van Buren at Cardinal Stritch at Clay
  • Huron at Edison
  • Port Clinton at Sandusky
  • McComb at Liberty-Benton
  • Bowsher at Scott
  • Lake at Oak Harbor
  • Eastwood at Genoa
  • Whitmer at Springfield
  • Start at Lima Senior

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

