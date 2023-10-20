Families devastated by fentanyl push for dealers to get tougher penalties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some families directly impacted by fentanyl overdoses want dealers to face tougher penalties. They hope their stories of loss and resilience can make a difference.

According to the group Harm Reduction Ohio, fentanyl has never been more pervasive in Ohio’s drug supply than it is now. The dangerous drug continues to ravage communities and families across the state.

“My daughter did not overdose, she was poisoned,” Virginia Krieger, whose daughter was killed by fentanyl said.

Krieger knows the dangers of fentanyl and the impact it can have on a family all too well. Her daughter died from a fentanyl dose. Her daughter took a Percocet pill that she did not know was laced with the drug. Someone gave her the pill to help relieve the pain from a back injury.

“We’re losing babies, we’re losing senior citizens,” Krieger said.

Now, Krieger might lose a second child. Her son, devastated by his sister’s death, turned to methamphetamine and is now in a coma in an Akron nursing home.

“And I don’t know if he’s ever coming back to me. So two of my children, two different scenes, one addicted, one not both impacted by fentanyl,” Krieger said. “I had three children, I only have one left.”

Krieger told her story to Ohio lawmakers in an emotional hearing featuring other families devastated by fentanyl. The lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase penalties for convicted dealers of several drugs including fentanyl and keep them locked up longer.

“If someone came into my house with a .45 and shot my daughter in the head and killed her. I believe that would be a murder charge,” Berry Carter, a pastor in Northeast Ohio said.

Carter also lost his daughter to fentanyl.

“The pain of this is horrendous and the collateral damage of my grandchildren,” Carter said. “But there was collateral damage to the whole family.”

While they advocated for tougher penalties, they also pushed lawmakers to make a more holistic approach which would also help people treat their addiction.

“This is non-conventional drug warfare being brought to our soil by foreign adversaries. But here in Ohio, we can send a clear message that you’re not coming here and poisoning our citizens,” Krieger said.

There is some opposition to the bill, however, including from the ACLU of Ohio.

The group believes it would only expand the state’s prison population and not address the demand for drugs in the streets. Republicans backing the proposal have responded to those concerns, saying they would rather see dealers locked up.

