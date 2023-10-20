Five Washington Local Schools teachers expanding STEM in their classrooms through grant funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Getting kids career ready early. That’s what Washington Local Schools is doing through its STEM program. This week, five Washington Local Schools teachers were awarded a combined $25,000 grant to expand STEM learning projects in their classrooms.

This is the third time both Wendy Flemmings and Brooke Jacob have received funds to add more elements to their STEM class, and they both say it’s all about planting the seed early.

“Start sparking young brains on new ideas and new careers that they could potentially end up in one day,” said Brooke Jacob, the STEM specials teacher at Shoreland Elementary.

It’s never too early to start thinking about what you want to be when you grow up. And at Washington Local Schools, elementary students are already getting hands-on lessons about what the STEM world is like.

“STEM is a vast domain,” Wendy Flemmings, STEM teacher at Greenwood Elementary said. “For instance, our different schools that got this grant want to expand in robotics, some of them wanted to expand in their engineering and gear sections.”

Flemmings is one of the recipients of the Ohio STEM Classroom Grant. She says starting this early gives students the ability to work together, problem-solve and learn different skills that they’ll need in the adult world.

“Kids will work for 50 minutes and maybe in the 49th minute they’ll get whatever the challenge is and they’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got it!’ That spark in a kid will bring them back to school. It will give them confidence to try things in other areas,” said Flemmings.

Jacob says sometimes the failures are as important as the successes.

“We learn from our failures and we go over and over and over with trying new things and we make mistakes and we learn from our mistakes,” said Jacob.

Jacob’s focus with her grant money is toward life after high school through her ‘Crafting Career Consciousness’ focus.

“I want them to really start thinking about jobs because that’s very important that they get into some type of work field and that maybe some of these jobs don’t always encourage you to go to college and there are lots of different paths and lots of different areas that we can go into,” said Jacob.

The teachers say planting seeds of encouragement and positivity in young minds can really help to shape their future.

“It reflects in these lessons every day that we do,” said Jacob. “They can make mistakes in their lessons but if they keep working at them, or maybe we do something similar the next year or the next week, that they can learn from those mistakes and they can better them just like they can better themselves in the real world every day.”

