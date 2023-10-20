GRAPHIC: Video released in Stark County school bus crash with students onboard

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New video released to 19 News from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the September crash involving a Marlington Local School District bus that had students on board.

In the video you can see students bracing in their seats, then flying across the bus, and slamming into the windows. You can also see the bus driver, Debra Weisel struggling to make a left hand turn on Columbus Road. This is when she loses control of the bus and flips it over on the its side into a ditch.

You can also see Weisel trapped in her seat because of her seat belt. A witness rushes into the bus to cut her free.

Marlington Local Schools confirmed the bus driver who crashed Sept 11 resigned from her role.

Superintendent Daniel Swisher said Debra Weisel gave her resignation, which went into effect Sept. 14.

Weisel, who pleaded guilty on Oct. 2 in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas to failure to control, received a $40 fine and 2 points on her license.

PREVIOUS STORY: Marlington school bus driver’s history not enough to keep her off road, according to state regulations

According to public records, Weisel has been in at least nine accidents since 2002, including this school bus crash.

Initially, the Marlboro Fire Department said five students and one adult were hurt, though 19 Investigates later found 16 people were injured in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Editor’s Note: This story contains video from previous coverage.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.