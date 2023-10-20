Local Jewish community speaks about war in Israel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jewish and Israeli Toledoans say they have been living in constant pain for the past two weeks, and they don’t know when it’s going to end.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo spoke out about the war in Israel Thursday morning, raising awareness for the more than 200 missing Israelis and Americans suspected to be hostages of Hamas, and condemning the attack on Oct. 7, the deadliest day in Jewish History since the Holocaust.

“In Judaism, we learn that to take one life is to take an entire world; 1,400 worlds were taken,” Daniel Pearlman, the vice president of community and government relations of JFGT, said.

JFGT said they stand with Israel but reject Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and all forms of bigotry.

Pearlman said the Jewish community is standing together.

“We’ve been in touch with a lot of community members who are really just in deep, deep pain right now. And we’re here to support them and to support one another as we’re all going through this,” Pearlman said.

Ido Rottem is a computer science engineering and technology student at the University of Toledo. He moved from Israel to America six years ago to be with his wife.

“We’re all sad, we’re all grieving, right now it’s a very tough time in Israel,” said Ido Rottem, a student at the University of Toledo from Israel.

Rottem was heartbroken when he found out about the Oct. 7 attack.

“It was terrible, it was dark, I felt like my heart was bleeding,” Rottem said.

He said that while he can’t help physically, he is using his voice to support his community.

“We don’t want anyone to get killed,” Rottem said. “We just want to be done with this war against Hamas. This is all we want. We want the peace in Gaza. We don’t want this war.”

Rottem said he’s praying for both sides and encourages people to ask questions before acting or feeling hate.

Pearlman said the JFGT is supporting the Jewish community by holding a community solidarity event with Israel, posting daily social media updates and producing a bi-weekly email newsletter. On Thursday, they decided it was time to hold a briefing.

“For the first week, ten days, after the atrocities, the Jewish community in Greater Toledo, and really around the country, was focused on one thing: mourning and grieving. And as you can see it’s still a very raw wound,” Pearlman said.

Jewish Federations across North America are raising money for Israel relief, with a goal of $500 million. Locally, JFGT has raised nearly $50,000 through their PayPal campaign.

