Michigan residents having trouble with solar panel installations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Michigan residents are having trouble with their solar panel installments. The residents say they didn’t receive what they paid for, and it’s been difficult to contact the company to talk about and resolve the issues.

13 Action News spoke with two people who both tell us they’re frustrated with this process and just want the problem resolved.

“I’m not getting nowhere with them. Sometimes they answer sometimes they don’t,” Sean Hephner, who has been having these problems since June said.

Hephner signed a contract in June to get 27 solar panels installed on top of his garage. When the company came out to install the panels, they told him that his roof was not stable enough to hold the panels. So instead, they installed a 24-panel ground mount. The problem? They charged him for 27 panels instead of the 24 he actually got.

“It would’ve been only 24 panels for 69,000 something [dollars] and that’s when I find out that they ended up sending the first contract for 27 panels to the bank, so the bank thinks I’ve got 27 panels and it’s on the roof,” Hephner said.

But, Hephner only has 24 panels and they’re installed on the ground. On top of that, the panels Hephner received aren’t the ones he signed for.

“Just knowing that I purchased something from a licensed contractor and they seem to be very good people when they first came out, and come to find out I’ve got not even the panels that supposedly I purchased, it’s some other kind of panels,” Hephner said.

Just down the road, Tina Smith is having the same problem. Smith tells 13 Action News the panels she agreed to and had installed back in June aren’t the ones she received, either.

“They’re supposed to be manufactured by SunPower, but I’m not totally sure if this one, I know this one isn’t manufactured by them. They’re manufactured in Italy. And it’s a mid-grade panel and I was under the assumption that we were with SunPower which is a premium panel, so I’m not sure how that’s all gonna come out in the end,” Smith said.

For right now, Hephner and Smith tell us they’re taking action to get things fixed.

“I had to contact a lawyer about this. We’re supposed to have a group meeting on the phone. Don’t know if it’s gonna happen yet, we’ll see,” Hephner said.

“I’m waiting to see how long it’s gonna take them to complete this. From my understanding, all they have left is to put the netting around the panels and have the inspection done,” Smith said.

13 Action News is not identifying the company because they have not yet responded to our request for information.

