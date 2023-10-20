13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Michigan residents having trouble with solar panel installations

Some Michigan residents are having trouble with their solar panel installments.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Michigan residents are having trouble with their solar panel installments. The residents say they didn’t receive what they paid for, and it’s been difficult to contact the company to talk about and resolve the issues.

13 Action News spoke with two people who both tell us they’re frustrated with this process and just want the problem resolved.

“I’m not getting nowhere with them. Sometimes they answer sometimes they don’t,” Sean Hephner, who has been having these problems since June said.

Hephner signed a contract in June to get 27 solar panels installed on top of his garage. When the company came out to install the panels, they told him that his roof was not stable enough to hold the panels. So instead, they installed a 24-panel ground mount. The problem? They charged him for 27 panels instead of the 24 he actually got.

“It would’ve been only 24 panels for 69,000 something [dollars] and that’s when I find out that they ended up sending the first contract for 27 panels to the bank, so the bank thinks I’ve got 27 panels and it’s on the roof,” Hephner said.

But, Hephner only has 24 panels and they’re installed on the ground. On top of that, the panels Hephner received aren’t the ones he signed for.

“Just knowing that I purchased something from a licensed contractor and they seem to be very good people when they first came out, and come to find out I’ve got not even the panels that supposedly I purchased, it’s some other kind of panels,” Hephner said.

Just down the road, Tina Smith is having the same problem. Smith tells 13 Action News the panels she agreed to and had installed back in June aren’t the ones she received, either.

“They’re supposed to be manufactured by SunPower, but I’m not totally sure if this one, I know this one isn’t manufactured by them. They’re manufactured in Italy. And it’s a mid-grade panel and I was under the assumption that we were with SunPower which is a premium panel, so I’m not sure how that’s all gonna come out in the end,” Smith said.

For right now, Hephner and Smith tell us they’re taking action to get things fixed.

“I had to contact a lawyer about this. We’re supposed to have a group meeting on the phone. Don’t know if it’s gonna happen yet, we’ll see,” Hephner said.

“I’m waiting to see how long it’s gonna take them to complete this. From my understanding, all they have left is to put the netting around the panels and have the inspection done,” Smith said.

13 Action News is not identifying the company because they have not yet responded to our request for information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis announces 100 more layoffs amongst UAW strike
Officials say calls to the Ohio Poison Center to report E-cigarette exposure has tripled since...
Ohio health leaders concerned about E-cigarette use around kids
A damaged tree hanging over the heads of a new mother and her family has been taken down.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Cracked tree comes down
Jewish and Israeli Toledoans say they have been living in constant pain for the past two weeks,...
Local Jewish community speaks about war in Israel