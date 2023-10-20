Neighborhood Nuisance: Cracked tree comes down

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A massive tree, cracked straight down the middle and held together by straps, is no longer hanging over a family’s head after a 13 Action News report.

“We’re both really relieved, and I’m just glad they were able to take care of it so quickly,” said Janelle Maier, holding her one-year-old daughter. “We’re very happy that there’s no longer a huge looming tree over us.”

Maier contacted 13 Action News after months of waiting for the tree to come down. She says the tree, which stands at the intersection of four backyards off Rambo Lane, split during a storm at the end of August. The tree hangs over power lines, so Maier called Toledo Edison.

A crew came out, cutting off a few limbs and placing straps around the tree. Maier says they promised her they’d come back to take down the tree. Months went by and no one came, even though Maier kept calling.

“Honestly, it’s really stressful. I already had a really rough start to motherhood. My baby was in the NCU for 32 days, and I just don’t want to go through any more stressful situations, and I really wish someone would pay attention and just take the tree down,” Maier said when we first interviewed her on Oct. 12.

Five days after our story aired. Toledo Edison sent a crew out to cut down the tree.

“We can have our little baby walk around in the yard, and the dog can run around as much as he wants,” Maier smiled.

Her neighbors say they’re breathing a sigh of relief too.

“We are fabulous. We don’t have to worry about it falling down now,” Keith Bauman who lives right behind Maier said. “Through your reporting about it, we finally got Edison calling us back, and they said ‘Oh, was this on air?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And they said, ‘Oh, well, we better make you a priority for next Tuesday.’ So, here we are, Tuesday morning and getting the tree taken care of.”

“We are very thankful to 13 for all they’re doing.”

Toledo Edison sent us a statement regarding the situation.

“While it’s not our standard practice to remove trees located off our right of way, there are situations where we step in and help our customers out, like we did this week.

In the aftermath of severe weather, we often have hundreds and thousands of damage locations, so when our crews are trimming trees or removing trees to make repairs to a power line, we must leave the tree debris on that customer’s property so that we can move to the next damaged location as quickly as possible and get customers back up and running.”

