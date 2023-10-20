New YMCA coming to Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - For over a century the Findlay YMCA has been serving the community, and they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

“Because this is where we go, it’s where my car automatically goes in the morning,” Findlay resident Audrey Kruse said while wiping away sweat after a bounce class at the YMCA Friday morning.

Kruse is just one of 8,500 active members at Findlay’s YMCA located along Lincoln Street near the heart of downtown Findlay.

“Been a cornerstone in our community for over 150 years,” Stephanie Parsons, the YMCA’s CEO said.

That cornerstone is getting a little wider as the Y plans an expansion that will sit next to their existing facility which was built in the early 1960s and underwent remodeling and expansion in 2000.

“Station the new YMCA at the east lot, it will be behind our parking lot, we are going to tear down some structures,” Parsons said.

Parsons said the current Y will be demolished at some point, but not until the new Y is built, so as to not interrupt programming.

“This is what we strategically say is, we’ll come in on a Sunday, we’ll lock up this building, we’ll turn the key for the next one, you know everybody’s gonna have access throughout this whole process, including the child development center, that is gonna be the same process,” Parsons said.

Parsons said one of the driving factors for the new building is growth in their child development center, which serves ages six weeks and up to fourth grade.

“We know it’s a huge need in our community, the workforce is really strongly looking for child development centers and slots available, and so we are expanding that footprint,” Parsons said.

As capital fundraising efforts get underway, ground is expected to be broken in early 2024. The new Y will be 96,000 square feet, with features that include one aquatic facility with two pools and a cooking kitchen.

“Raising some funds in our communities, so you’ll start to see us out in the public eye,” Parsons added.

