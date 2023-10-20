13abc Marketplace
No. 2 Michigan suspends staffer after NCAA launches investigating into allegations of sign-stealing

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
No. 2 Michigan announced Friday it has suspended a low-level football program employee a day after disclosing it is under NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play-calling signals used by Wolverines opponents.

Athletic director Warde Manuel issued a one-sentence statement saying that analytics assistant Connor Stalions had been suspended with pay pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation. Stalions had not been previously identified by the school, but was named in an ESPN report alleging he is a key figure in the probe.

A person who has been briefed on the allegations against Michigan confirmed to The Associated Press that the investigation is focused on Stalions and whether he was involved in sending people to the games of Michigan’s opponents to take videos of teams using sideline signals. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about the NCAA’s investigation.

The Wolverines (7-0), who started their season with coach Jim Harbaugh serving a university-imposed three-game suspension for a still unresolved NCAA infractions case, play at Michigan State on Saturday. Harbaugh denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal signs.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

Michigan is coming off two straight playoff appearances under Harbaugh and is tied with No. 1 Georgia as the odds-on favorite to win the national title, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA rules do not directly ban the stealing of signs. There are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent’s signals, but what’s mostly at issue with Michigan is NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.” There are also bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike or unethical activities.

The Big Ten notified all of Michigan’s remaining opponents and all of the games will be played.

“As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference’s commitment to integrity,” interim Michigan State President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement. “The allegations are concerning., but will be handled through the NCAA’s process.”

