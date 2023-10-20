NW Ohio Bomb Squad responds to two separate incidents Thursday

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to two separated incidents on Thursday.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 11 a.m. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a resident brought in a hand grenade that was found while cleaning out their basement. The grenade was over 50 years old and had signs of rust and other issues around the cap.

SCSO contacted NOBS who came and collected the grenade.

“If any military type ordnance is found while cleaning out basements, garages, attics or barns, please call us and have us come check it out in place,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens. “Better to be safe than sorry and even though it may not look live or appears to be inert, the detonators inside could be corroded or volatile and movement can cause them to go off.”

The second incident occurred later that day around 3 p.m. The Toledo Police Department says dispatch contacted NOBS and said that another military ordnance was found at the Blue Scope Recycling Facility in Delta.

According to TPD, the device, which weighed about 35 pounds, appeared to be fully functional and was later collected by NOBS and transported for disposal.

