13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

NW Ohio Bomb Squad responds to two separate incidents Thursday

One incident involved a grenade and the other involved a 35-pound military ordnance.
One incident involved a grenade and the other involved a 35-pound military ordnance.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to two separated incidents on Thursday.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 19 around 11 a.m. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a resident brought in a hand grenade that was found while cleaning out their basement. The grenade was over 50 years old and had signs of rust and other issues around the cap.

SCSO contacted NOBS who came and collected the grenade.

“If any military type ordnance is found while cleaning out basements, garages, attics or barns, please call us and have us come check it out in place,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens. “Better to be safe than sorry and even though it may not look live or appears to be inert, the detonators inside could be corroded or volatile and movement can cause them to go off.”

The second incident occurred later that day around 3 p.m. The Toledo Police Department says dispatch contacted NOBS and said that another military ordnance was found at the Blue Scope Recycling Facility in Delta.

According to TPD, the device, which weighed about 35 pounds, appeared to be fully functional and was later collected by NOBS and transported for disposal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
After a sudden closure a week ago and several strange signs, some people in the area say they...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis Ave. reopens, franchise owner declines interview

Latest News

On Oct. 19, Joventay Thomas, 25, was fighting with a 36-year-old man near 12th Street and...
Toledo man arrested after allegedly stabbing man in chest during fight
Mario Guerrero Jr. is facing charges including Endangering Children, Discharge of a Firearm on...
Toledo man arrested after teen girl shot in the hand
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update
Kyle Hassan-Morgan was arrested Thursday, and was charged in court Friday with fleeing an...
Alleged driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash