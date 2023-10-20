October 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with scattered showers today. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 50s. Light rain returns for a 3rd day in a row on Saturday. Highs are expected to be in the lower 50s with some breezy conditions. Sunday will bring more sunshine with a high in the lower 50s. A widespread killing frost is likely on Monday morning and a freeze is possible away from the lakeshore. The afternoon will turn mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s. Temperatures will soar on Tuesday and Wednesday into the lower 70s. A chance of rain will return later next week.

