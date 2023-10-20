13abc Marketplace
Ohio AMBER Alert suspect, 1-year-old girl found near Toledo

Amber alert canceled: Suspect, 1-year-old girl found near Toledo.
Amber alert canceled: Suspect, 1-year-old girl found near Toledo.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have canceled an amber alert for a 1-year-old girl after she was located near Toledo overnight.

The suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles is now in custody.

Cleveland Police issued the amber alert late Thursday evening.

According to police scanner traffic and Cleveland Police, Miles was spotted on a highway just west of Toledo in Fulton County in the Village of Swanton, when he was taken into custody around 12:15 a.m.

Marleah Miles was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Thursday around 7 p.m., Cleveland responded to the area of East 105th and Superior for a report of a child taken from her mother’s custody by Miles, who is listed as the little girl’s father on city records.

When officers arrived, they were told Miles had threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said the suspect fled in his car, a dark blue Kia Sportage, license plate JCJ 9121, in an unknown direction.

AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl
AMBER Alert issued for Cleveland 1-year-old girl(Source: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police say the case will continue to be investigated for final determination.

19 News is waiting to hear back on charges, and if the child has been reunited with her mother.

