Ohio health leaders concerned about E-cigarette use around kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health leaders are concerned about E-cigarette use around children after a “disturbing” trend.

Since 2015, E-cigarette exposure among children has nearly tripled according to the Ohio Poison Control Center.

Along with secondhand smoke, health officials are now concerned about how easily children are getting their hands on the devices themselves.

There have been 328 incidents of exposure throughout September, 70% of them being children five and under.

Ingestion of liquid nicotine in children leads to symptoms such as vomiting and mouth irritation. However, health officials have also seen cases where children get sick after touching their eyes or mouths after touching a vape.

Dr. Hannah Hays with the Center of Ohio Poison Control says that leaving a vape in a place accessible to children could be the start of dermal or skin exposures that start symptoms.

Officials recommend that you keep vapes locked away in a cabinet, keep them out of sight, and not to leave them in places like purses.

