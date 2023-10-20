13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Ohio health leaders concerned about E-cigarette use around kids

Officials say calls to the Ohio Poison Center to report E-cigarette exposure has tripled since 2015.
By Alivia Hartpence and Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health leaders are concerned about E-cigarette use around children after a “disturbing” trend.

Since 2015, E-cigarette exposure among children has nearly tripled according to the Ohio Poison Control Center.

Along with secondhand smoke, health officials are now concerned about how easily children are getting their hands on the devices themselves.

There have been 328 incidents of exposure throughout September, 70% of them being children five and under.

Ingestion of liquid nicotine in children leads to symptoms such as vomiting and mouth irritation. However, health officials have also seen cases where children get sick after touching their eyes or mouths after touching a vape.

Dr. Hannah Hays with the Center of Ohio Poison Control says that leaving a vape in a place accessible to children could be the start of dermal or skin exposures that start symptoms.

Officials recommend that you keep vapes locked away in a cabinet, keep them out of sight, and not to leave them in places like purses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The text scam is a phishing scheme that sends fake messages claiming there is a problem with...
USPS warns of scam involving texts requesting information for package delivery
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Two injured in semi crash on I-475/US-23 North Friday afternoon
Nine people were hospitalized when a Findlay City School District bus crashed into a pickup...
Nine hospitalized in Findlay band bus crash
The sign "Glass City Goat Rental Coming Soon" at a recently closed Little Caesar's has caught...
Little Caesar’s on Lewis closes, “Glass City Goat Rental” sign goes up
Heavy police presence on Lagrange and Erie Street
One injured in Friday night Toledo shooting

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis announces 100 more layoffs amongst UAW strike
A damaged tree hanging over the heads of a new mother and her family has been taken down.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Cracked tree comes down
Jewish and Israeli Toledoans say they have been living in constant pain for the past two weeks,...
Local Jewish community speaks about war in Israel
Some Michigan residents are having trouble with their solar panel installments.
Michigan residents having trouble with solar panel installations