Prayers and protest for Palestine in downtown Toledo

Community members organized a prayer and march in downtown Toledo to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.
By Lily Lowndes
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of people gathered in Promenade Park on Friday, for prayer and protest in support of Palestine.

Activists called for more humanitarian aid for Gaza, and for elected officials to demand ceasefire.

Despite the rain, attendees kneeled and bowed on the ground in prayer, asking for peace and justice.

“So it was an idea to have this Jumu’ah prayer here, and then following it, as he said in the sermon, standing up for what’s right and standing against oppression is a part of our faith,” Youseff Baddar, one of the event organizers, said. “So we wanted to make sure people knew that’s what our faith is, not what a lot of, you know, people do say about our religion.”

Faith leaders said activism is a part of spirituality, and urged people to use their voice for what they believe in, in a variety of ways. They called for people to boycott products, call elected officials, attend protests, talk to their community, and spread the word on social media.

Baddar is an activist who has been fighting for Palestinian rights since he was 12-years-old.

“My dad is Palestinian, my dad was born and raised here. So I’ve always kind of seen myself as having that opportunity to bridge two communities,” Baddar said.

He said that he is grateful that President Biden offered humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, but he said it was not enough in comparison to the amount of military aid the U.S. is planning to send to Israel.

“I think it was $100 million that Biden was saying that he wants to send to humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people. That’s great, but you put that next to the $14 billion he’s trying to send in military aid to Israel, in military aid,” Baddar said.

Baddar said that he is standing with Palestine.

“We stand against oppression, we stand for peace, we stand for the human rights of people and right now it’s the Palestinian people’s human rights that are being denied,” he said.

Throughout the event, leaders encouraged attendees to research the situation in Gaza and keep up-to-date with what is going on.

