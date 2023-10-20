ProMedica expected to lay off 122 Sylvania employees

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is expected to lay off 122 employees at the ProMedica Home Health Agency in Sylvania beginning in December.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification Act (WARN) document, ProMedica will be laying off 122 employees as a result of the upcoming divestiture of the majority of its home health and hospice business.

The employees who will be laid off work at the ProMedica Home Health Agency in Sylvania. According to the WARN document, the company expects many of the employees will find other positions in entities within the ProMedica Health System.

All employees who will be laid off have been notified according to the document.

The layoffs are expected to be effective within a 14-day period beginning Dec. 16.

None of the employees impacted are represented by a union.

